Alan Pardew to Submit to the Will of the Players in Desperate Attempt to Save West Brom Job

West Brom boss Alan Pardew is primed to submit to player power in a last ditch attempt to remain at the helm and propel the Baggies away from certain relegation.

Albion are cemented at the bottom of the Premier League table - seven points adrift of safety - and Pardew is prepared to swallow his pride and reinstate Chris Brunt to the starting lineup against Watford, despite the pair coming to blows following the defeat to Huddersfield.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Pardew's uncompromising style and 4-4-2 tactics has frustrated those in the Baggies' dressing room, with Brunt the first to openly criticise Pardew in the immediate aftermath of the loss at home last time out.

The Northern Ireland international came off the bench in the 2-1 defeat and was the first to complain that the team were predictably overrun by the Terriers' five man midfield brigade.

The under pressure Pardew has overseen just one win in 14 league games which has left many to believe that his time at the Hawthorns will come to an end should his side fall to defeat against Watford on Saturday.

Alan Pardew has won seven of his last 52 PL games as a manager. That seems bad [checks special chart] it is bad. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 24, 2018

In a bid to keep hold of his job, Pardew is set to recall Brunt to the starting line-up at Vicarage Road in a 3-5-2 formation which served him well in his side's 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

The cup fixture at the end of January was the Baggies' last victory and the formation saw Brunt thrive and veteran Gareth Barry take advantage of the extra protection in the middle of the park.

Following on from the club's 'taxigate' in Spain, the latest poor result has Albion players losing faith in Pardew who is said to believe the club is suffering from a long-term downturn which preceded his arrival by more than 12-months.

Despite under contract until 2020, Pardew's time could come to an end should results fail to immediately pick up.