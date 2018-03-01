Four days after an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, Arsenal gets a chance to avenge that defeat when it hosts Premier League-leading Manchester City at the Emirates on Thursday.

Arsenal has fallen off the top-four places in the Premier League, as the Gunners sit sixth with 45 points—that's eight points behind fifth-place Chelsea and 10 behind Tottenham for the fourth and final Champions League spot, though Arsenal does have a game in hand. Sunday's cup final was a chance to secure a trophy in what has been another disappointing season, but Arsenal was outclassed from kickoff by a City side that is flying.

With 11 games to go, City has all but sealed up the league title. A win on Thursday would push its lead to 16 points, a virtually insurmountable lead when you consider that Pep Guardiola's side has dropped just nine points all season. Arsenal is still a capable side, so City will have to be on high-alert to avoid an upset, particularly with another difficult league matchup vs. Chelsea just three days later.

When these two sides played at the Etihad earlier in the season, Man City coasted to a 3-1 victory.

See how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on NBC Sports Live.