Arsenal New Boys Mkhitaryan & Aubameyang Encourage Teammates to Support Under-Siege Wenger

Arsenal's two January signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have both thrown their support behind their under-siege manager Arsene Wenger and encouraged their teammates to fight for the Frenchman amidst increasing speculation that his time at the club is nearing its end.





The Gunners have followed up their disappointing season in 2016/17 - where they finished outside the top four for the first time in 21-years - in less than impressive fashion having fallen 10 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with just 11 games remaining.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With Wenger looking to be void of answers in his bid to turn Arsenal's form around, speculation has been rife surrounding the club's search for a new manager, which is said to include the likes of Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim and former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti.





The pressure valve only moved closer to boiling point after the Gunners were easily swept aside by Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, leading to calls for the club to make an overhaul of changes to arrest the worrying dip in performances and results.





Although Arsenal have an opportunity to seek revenge for their 3-0 defeat at the hands of City on Thursday, the club's two newest signings have pleaded to their teammates to fight for their manager following reports that the players held a crisis meeting without the Frenchman this week.

#afc players rightly being criticised for a lack of fight, but it's been clear for years that the real problem lies in the technical area. Wenger is a great man, and was a great manager, but the club have to move on. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 25, 2018

“It's not the easiest time for the club, but we are here to help, do our best, and put Arsenal on the level that it was before. I know it's not going to be easy, but we're trying, and doing our best," Mkhitaryan told Sky Sports.

“It's a pleasure to work with [Wenger]. He knows a lot about football, he can give you good advice, and I'm very happy to be here.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"Of course it's not very easy for him either, but we have to play for the club, play for him, because he is a big role model for this team, big person at this club, so we have to do our best to show we are ready to fight for him.”

Aubameyang who joined his former Borussia Dortmund teammate at the Emirates at the end of January in a club record deal was quick to admit that his new boss was 'not in an easy moment'.

"I think it is a difficult moment, but I think we've played against great teams, and I think we just have to be united, keep going, working hard and that's the way to follow," Aubameyang added.

"He is a great manager, everyone knows it. OK, it is not an easy moment, but we have to give our best to show him that we play for him and give everything for him."