Atletico's Antoine Griezmann Joins Some Esteemed Company Thanks to Back-to-Back La Liga Hat-Tricks

Antoine Griezmann has joined the 100 club for Atletico Madrid thanks to his haul of seven goals in his last two La Liga matches.

The Frenchman bagged a hat-trick against Sevilla on Sunday, and then followed it up with all four goals against Leganes in the 4-0 home victory on Wednesday - taking his tally for the season to 20 in all competitions out of nowhere.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

His superb showing the last two matches has seen the 26-year-old hit 100+ goals for Atleti, becoming only the third player to reach the milestone in the 21st century - the other two being Sergio Aguero (101) and Fernando Torres (124).

Prior to the Sevilla and Leganes matches it had been somewhat of a frustrating season for Griezmann, who had struggled for consistency amid rumours that he may leave the club at the end of the season.

Manager Diego Simeone was quick to pay compliments to Diego Costa for Griezmann's upturn in form. He said in a news conference after the Leganes victory, as quoted by Yahoo: "The season until December had been very good for the team.

3 - Antoine Griezmann is the third Atletico player to reach 100+ goals in the 21st century (101 currently), after Sergio Agüero (101) and Fernando Torres (124). Prince. pic.twitter.com/anZ7oHpbab — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 28, 2018

"Costa's presence not only improved Griezmann's moment, but that of the team. For his tenacity, courage and what he transmits to the team. The team is in a good moment, and from humility we go match by match as always."

Atletico are going well in La Liga - they sit second just four points behind leaders Barcelona who face Las Palmas on Thursday evening. Should the Blaugrana slip up, there could be a real chance for los Cholconeros to apply some pressure, with the top two going head to head at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

