BT Commentator Robbie Savage Criticises Tottenham Defensive Duo after FA Cup Win Over Rochdale

BT Sport's Robbie Savage was less than impressed with Tottenham's centre back pairing of Eric Dier and Juan Foyth.

The pair were chosen to start by Mauricio Pochettino at Wembley for the club's FA Cup fifth round replay with League One Rochdale, with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld both out injured. The Belgian duo are only expected to be out for a short while though.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Foyth and Dier paired up as part of a flat back four for the game, but looked a little shaky and unfamiliar with each other in the first half, allowing Rochdale to get on the scoresheet.

The Argentine might have done better in defending the through ball on the Rochdale goal, but Dier's positioning arguably didn't help the youngster.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Watching on from the commentary gantry, Savage was quick to condemn the pair, saying as quoted by HITC:

"This new partnership of Dier and Foyth has been very poor. I’m not sure Pochettino will be happy with them tonight."

Savage's summary was perhaps a little premature, with the pair turning things around in the second half to look comfortable in possession, although they were rarely threatened defensively.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It descended into a relatively easy game for Spurs in the end, with the north Londoners running out 6-1 winners on the night to go through to the quarter-finals where they'll meet Swansea.

Spurs face Huddersfield at the weekend, and are likely to restore Davinson Sanchez to the starting line up for the game.

