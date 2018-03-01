Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard Reveals Managerial Career Could Start in Spring

Former Chelsea and England midfielder, Frank Lampard, has spoken about his ambitions to be a football manager and despite doing a good job at punditry, he eventually wants to follow some of his fellow professionals in going from a player to a manager.

Lampard, who currently works as a pundit for BT Sport, revealed in a recent interview with Standard Sport (via 101 Great Goals) that he is doing the needed coaching badges to ensure he gets the opportunity to live out his managerial dream.

#CFC's all-time leading scorer Frank #Lampard tells me he will be eligible to go into management within a matter of weeks as he's on verge of getting the A licence he needs. More here: https://t.co/qnwoxwZdbv — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) February 28, 2018

In the interview, the legendary midfielder revealed that he could be eligible to go into management within a matter of months as he is close to completing his UEFA A license.

"My A License will be finished in the spring, in the next few months or so. That gives me the opportunity to work. The Pro License will start in the summer - that is what you need to manage in the Champions League and will take a year," Lampard revealed.

This news will be particularly interesting to Chelsea fans as it was previously revealed that Lampard 'dreams' about managing the London club - a decision that will certainly go down well with the Stamford Bridge faithful.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Lampard further explained his ambitions hinting he would like to manage a club involved in European competitions, and revealed that recent rumours linking him with the Oxford United job as 'false'.

"I could get a job before that [completing UEFA Pro license] but I wouldn't be able to take charge of a club in European competition. If the right opportunity comes up then I'll take a view on it. I had conversations with Dave Jones, who is on the board at Oxford, in the summer about the role and it went as far as that. They were just conversations but there is no truth in the current link," Lampard continued.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard lining himself up for huge career change this summerhttps://t.co/E8QCtrjMDX pic.twitter.com/wqV2yRZokM — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 28, 2018

Although Lampard will be back on the punditry chair for BT Sport as the Premier League returns this weekend, there's no doubt that if his playing career was anything to go by, his managerial career could very well be something quite special.