Chelsea & Man Utd Ready to Swoop as Roma Star Alessandro Florenzi Puts the Breaks on Contract Talks

Chelsea and Manchester United are both believed to be monitoring Roma ace Alessandro Florenzi, after the versatile player reportedly halted talks over a new contract with the Serie A side.





As reported by Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, via the Daily Mirror, both the Blues and the Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old, and could look to capitalise on his apparent uncertainty over his future at Roma. Florenzi is naturally a midfielder, but has impressed in the wing-back position for I Giallorossi so far this season.

Chelsea may well look to Florenzi to provide more depth to their back-line, as their is little competition for current starter Victor Moses in the position. Meanwhile, United are arguably in need of some fresh blood in the wing-back positions, with Ashely Young and Antonio Valencia both now in their early 30s.





Florenzi - who is currently sidelined with an achilles injury - has spent all of career in Serie A to date, with the exception of a one-season loan spell with then-Serie B side Crotone. Given that Roma are his boyhood club, Florenzi may well struggle over the decision as to whether he should move on to a greater challenge.Me

Meanwhile, United have reportedly shelved plans to expand their 75k-seater stadium to reach a 100k capacity, after deciding to instead use the funds to finance a major summer spending spree. Manager José Mourinho is evidently still determined to bring more high-profile signings to the club, as he looks to win his first Premier League title with the Red Devils.