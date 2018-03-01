Chelsea Stars Reportedly Tired of 'Whinging' Morata's Defence Over Lack of Goals

Alvaro Morata has reportedly caused slight ructions in the Chelsea dressing room over his whinging personality.

That is according to the Telegraph, who understand that the striker has annoyed a number of his teammates within the reigning Premier League champions' ranks over his continuous moaning.

Morata has failed to set England's top flight alight for much of the season as his goalscoring ability continues to be up and down, with the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus star currently in the midst of a 10-match barren run in front of goal.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

That has led Morata to blame everybody but himself for his failure to find the back of the net on a regular basis, with the marksman complaining about the standard of refereeing in the UK.

The 25-year-old has also accused opposition players of putting him off his game on multiple occasions and lamented his injury record since his £59m move from Los Blancos last summer.

His constant sniping has caused Chelsea's other stars to grow tired of his 'glass half-full' demeanour and hasn't helped Antonio Conte's cause as the Blues find themselves spluttering at a key point in the season.

Bayern star Joshua Kimmich claims Alvaro Morata is the most difficult forward he's played against 👀 #CFC pic.twitter.com/9S6StkYGdE — Breathe Chelsea (@BreatheChels) February 26, 2018

(You may also be interested in Shortlisted: Italian Official Names Conte as One of 3 Candidates to Take Over Azzurri National Team)



Chelsea find themselves languishing in fifth place in the table after they lost three of their past five matches, and need one of Tottenham, Manchester United or Liverpool to slip up in the final two months of this term to land a Champions League qualification spot.

Their poor form has been put down to the uncertainty surrounding Conte's future at Stamford Bridge, with reports about him returning to his Italian homeland to take control of the senior national side failing to go away.

.@Matt_Law_DT on Alvaro Morata: the man who has - so far - failed to disprove the suspicion that Chelsea would be better off with Costa or Lukaku https://t.co/4WeVh1CMqM pic.twitter.com/LjZB8lxE0B — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) February 27, 2018

Conte will hope that Morata, who scored in the 2-1 defeat to United last Sunday, will find his scoring boots soon to help reverse their recent results and rediscover the form he showed i his first few weeks at the club.

Morata bagged six goals in as many games before a hamstring strain halted his fledgling Chelsea career, and he hasn't been the same since with only another six goals registered in 29 appearances.

