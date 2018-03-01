Diego Godin 'Worried' About Possible Griezmann Departure & Lifts the Lid on Torres/Simeone Fallout

Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin has opened up about the futures of attacking pair Antoine Griezmann and Fernando Torres, and admits that he can see both players remaining at the Wanda Metropolitano next season.

Griezmann's future has been up in the air ever since last summer which, ironically, was when he signed a new contract with Los Rojiblancos.

However, according to Godin, the striker seems a lot different now compared to the end of last season - when it seemed as though the Frenchman was definitely leaving the club:

"I'm worried that Griezmann will leave, but right now I see him here," began Godin, speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER.





"I saw him outside Atlético last summer, he was the first to call me when he decided he was going to continue, he was very happy after having made this decision."

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Monday saw Fernando Torres heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League, following Diego Simeone's admission that he won't fight to keep the attacker at the club.





However, Godin has offered an insight to the situation, admitting that everything is good between Simeone and Torres: "I asked Fernando about China and he said no, he did not intend to leave, he wants to stay here.





"I was not surprised by what the Cholo said, I understood perfectly what he wanted to say, but it is an issue that is settled and more than clarified.

"Normal relationship, a lot of respect, Torres is a spectacular guy and Cholo has always stayed the same way."