Anthony Borges is a hero in the truest sense of the word. The 15-year-old was shot in the back five times as he helped his classmates hide from the shooter who killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14.

Borges is also a fan of FC Barcelona, and he even trained at the club's academy in Florida in 2016. After being made aware of his fandom, Barcelona took an active role in raising money for Borges' medical treatment. They also sent him a jersey signed by the players, including Lionel Messi.

Now, they're inviting him to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams: traveling to the Camp Nou and meeting the first team.

Now in hospital recovering, one of Anthony’s greatest dreams has always been to travel to Barcelona and meet the first team players. And as the club told his father Royer on the phone this week, it would be more than happy to help with that. It was journalist Santiago Segurola who set things in motion. He informed the club of the situation, and Barça immediately offered the support of its own medical services to help ensure that Anthony gets all the surgery he needs to get back to enjoying one of his greatest passions, playing soccer, as soon as possible.

Let's hope Borges gets well enough to make the cross-Atlantic trip soon. He certainly deserves the experience and much, much more.