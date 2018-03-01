Former Teammate Says He is 'Sad' For Hatem Ben Arfa as Player is Frozen Out of PSG Squad

It is fair to say that former Newcastle United midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa may be regretting his decision to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

The French winger dazzled fans at St. James' Park, his dribbling ability and often spectacular strikes ensuring he became one of the most important players in the side.

He moved back to his homeland to join Nice in 2015, but after just one impressive season at the club he made the step up to join PSG.

Things have not worked out since then however, and this season the player has yet to make one appearance for the club, a situation which has been spoken about by former Nice teammate Vincent Koziello.

Speaking to So Foot, as reported by the Mag, Koziello said: “I am sad for him and I think he is sad too. I don’t think I have understood everything that has gone on in that situation."





“I think that he absolutely had the abilities to succeed at PSG, especially in his first year. He tried his best at PSG, the club of his heart, and I think that he would have had regrets had he not done so before his career ended.”

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It remains to be seen whether Ben Arfa can force his way back into the reckoning at PSG, or if he will have to move on in the summer in an attempt to find first-team football.

He scored 17 goals in 34 appearances for Nice, yet failed to find the net in 23 league appearances for PSG last season, and at the age of 30 some may feel that his best days are now behind him.