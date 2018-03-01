'I'm Not That Great': Gennaro Gattuso Refuses to Take Credit for Milan's Coppa Italia Achievement

New AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso insists he's not a great coach, despite leading his side to the final of this year's Coppa Italia.

The Rossoneri booked a place in the final by beating Lazio via a penalty shootout on Wednesday. But Gattuso has said that he's still got a lot to learn as a coach, refuting claims of him being a "guru."

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

"I'm not a great coach," he told RAI television after the victory. "I've had to cut my teeth and I've still got to learn a lot.





"A lot's been said over the past 20 days about me being a guru, but I'm not. I've still got to take lots of hits.

"I've never been gifted anything in these years. I've won a league at youth level, had some very difficult experiences abroad -- you don't learn from tactics books, you learn through setbacks.

Milan vs Juventus la final de Coppa Italia!!



EL EFECTO GATTUSO!! — Andres Agulla (@aagulla_espn) February 28, 2018

"So I'm not a guru, it's still very difficult. I feel a lucky man who, at 40, has been given a great opportunity and is taking it. But I have no fear of going back to Gallarate to coach the youngsters next year.

"I like this job. I'm living a dream these days and if I continue, great -- but I want to stay here because this is my home."

The Rossoneri will play rivals Juventus in the final on May 9, and it would be quite the achievement for Gattuso if he could guide his men past the last hurdle.

The 40-year-old won the Coppa with Milan on one occasion as a player, as well as two Scudettos and two Champions League trophies. But he could make his first real mark as a manager by toppling Juve in May.