Jack Wilshere Arsenal Stay in Doubt Again With Player & Club 'Miles Apart' Over Wage Demands

Jack Wilshere's Arsenal career has been plunged into fresh doubt over claims he and the club are 'miles apart' over an improved deal.

The midfielder looked to be finally ending the saga surrounding whether he would remain at the Emirates beyond this summer, but the Sun has now alleged that this may not be the case at all.

Wilshere is out of contract on 1st July and has repeatedly stated his desire to remain part of the club's first-team plans following his nightmare spell with numerous injuries.

After some very promising performances and maintaining his fitness, the Gunners changed their stance on Wilshere and agreed to open talks with him over fresh terms to keep him in north London.

However, despite Arsene Wenger revealing that discussions had been positive, Wilshere and his representatives have been left fuming over Arsenal's current offer.

The Premier League side want the 26-year-old to take a 25% pay cut on the £120,000-a-week contract he currently earns in the capital - a move which has stunned Wilshere, especially with the wages handed out to new arrivals and to keep Mesut Ozil.

Ozil penned a new contract to end rumours of him departing at the end of this term, and the German playmaker now rakes in a reported £300,000-a-week.

Couple that with the lucrative deals given to January signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and it's hard not to see why Wilshere is aggrieved over his treatment by Arsenal's hierarchy.

Arsenal made Wilshere undergo a medical earlier this season before deciding to open talks over a new deal - tests he passed with flying colours - and the playmaker has only missed one match through injury so far this term.

The Gunners, though, are reluctant to hand him a pay rise for fear he could be scuppered by injuries once more and it may be in Wilshere's interests to end his 20-year association with the club and look for a new team.

West Ham and sides in Serie A registered interest in him in the summer and January, and Wilshere wouldn't be short of options if he left Wenger's team.

