Leon Britton Fires Warning to Swansea's Relegation Rivals Ahead of West Ham Clash

Swansea club captain, Leon Britton, has warned Swansea's relegation rivals that they have the survival experience to ensure they beat the drop this year, after the Welsh club defeated Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Britton, who only returned from injury in Wednesday's game, revealed that the club is ready to fight to stay in the Premier League as they prepare to face West Ham in a relegation six pointer on Saturday.

Britton, who took over as the Swans' caretaker manager after the sacking of Paul Clement, joined Swansea back in 2002 after leaving West Ham, and revealed the experience of beating the drop will help his side as they face his former side on Saturday.

“I do think the experience helps if I am being honest. The last couple of years have been tough but now we are in a situation we have been in before and we have got out of it. We know what it takes and what we have got to do. We have to call on that experience and use it in difficult periods," Britton said after the match against Wednesday.





The Swans looked in deep trouble again this season when they sat in 20th place under Paul Clement, before he was axed in December and Britton took over as a player-coach for two games. Since then the Welsh club have appointed Carlos Carvalhal and they have since only suffered two defeats in 14 games in all competitions.

The Swans will be looking for their seventh consecutive home victory on Saturday, as they look to keep their impressive recent form going in a bid to secure Premier League safety. And Britton has called for a continuation of their fine form, and put their recent revival down to their new manager.





“There will be twists and turns even with 10 games left. Last year with five games left we were on a bad run until that point and people probably said we were dead and buried, I have full confidence we can go on a good run like we have been since the manager was here. The manager has been doing a fantastic job in the time he has been here," Britton stated.

With Swansea facing six direct relegation rivals in their remaining ten Premier League fixtures, they know their battle for avoiding relegation is firmly in their own hands despite difficult fixtures against Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea ahead of them too.





The Swans' fans will be hoping the return to full fitness of their inspirational captain will help them duplicate last season's impressive end of season from and see them safely climb up the table as the season comes to and end in May.