Liverpool Set to Make Summer Signings Following Announcement of New Profits for the Year

Liverpool are set to spend big on players this summer after announcing they have made profits of £39m after tax in their latest financial results.

The club made a loss of £21m last year, but a £30m, £20m and £12m increase in media, commercial and matchday revenues respectively have seen the club turn things around.

The current figures do not take into account the transfer fees spent on Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson or most recently Virgil van Dijk, nor Philippe Coutinho's huge £142m sale to Barcelona.

They do take into account the £90m spent of signing Sadio Mane, Loris Karius, Ragnar Klavan Gini Wijnaldum and Joel Matip.

The positive figures are likely to mean that the Reds will spend big this summer - as claimed by ITV - as they eye a proper Premier League title challenge next term.

The club will bring in Naby Keita for £48m plus an undisclosed premium, but with Emre Can set to leave for Juventus, it's likely another midfielder will be coming in - Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos, West Ham star Manuel Lanzini, Jean Michael Seri of Nice and Napoli star Piotr Zielinski just some names linked with a move to Anfield.

There has also been lots of speculation regarding the goalkeeping position, with Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet having both failed to convince - the latter supposedly unhappy at being benched again recently. Roma's Alisson and Keylor Navas of Real Madrid have both been touted as potential incomings.

