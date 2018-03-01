Newcastle Set to Miss Out on Long Term Goalkeeping Target as He Agrees Deal With Milan

Newcastle United are set to miss out on long term target Pepe Reina as he has agreed a deal with AC Milan, according to reports in Italy.

It has been reported that Rafa Benitez has been chasing the Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper for the last two transfer windows, but may now have to concede defeat, as Italian outlet Tuttosport (via The Newcastle Chronicle) report that he has agreed a two-year deal with Milan, with the deal also containing an option for an extra year.

Milan will likely get Pepe Reina this summer - even if he doesn't play, he's an excellent influence in the locker room. Very cheery/positive character. That helps too. — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) February 26, 2018

Reina played under Benitez during his time at Liverpool, where he made 395 appearances for the Merseyside club, recording 177 clean sheets and winning both the League Cup and the FA Cup during his time at the club.

Newcastle have been on the look out for a new goalkeeper for the last few transfer windows, and signed Slovakian Keeper Martin Dúbravka on loan from Sparta Praha on deadline day. He has impressed during his two Premier League appearances so far, including keeping a clean sheet in his debut, a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

It is likely that Newcastle will make Dúbravka's move a more permanent one in the summer, but that hasn't stopped Benitez's scouting team keeping their eyes on other targets, including Reina.

When asked about a move for Reina previously, Benitez seemed to brush off speculation saying:





“Would I take him to Newcastle if he left? I respect Napoli, as that’s where he is, and our club has a lot of goalkeepers who are doing well."





Reina is out of contract with Napoli in the summer, but it looks as though he has chosen Milan as his next destination.