Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil have both been handed a major blow after reports emerged that Neymar is set to be sidelined for up to three months after sustaining a sprained ankle and cracked fifth metatarsal during PSG's victory over Marseille last week.

The French outfit confirmed the 26-year-old would need surgery to recover from the injury after a series of tests revealed it would be the only viable option for the superstar.

However, the nature of the injury and the recovery time involved is set to see Neymar take up to three months to return to action according to the team doctor, as per French news agency AFP.

The Brazilian had hit the ground running at Parc de Princes after netting 28 goals in his first 30 games for the Parisians, however his absence has come at a crucial period of the season for PSG.

Whilst Unai Emery's side have all but secured the club's seventh Ligue 1 title, they face the daunting task of facing Real Madrid - who are 3-1 to the good in the Champions League last-16 tie - without their star attacker.

What appears to be a season ending injury is likely to have a lasting impact on PSG's success in Europe, whilst Brazil will also be fearing the worst ahead of their World Cup opener against Switzerland on June 17.

However, Tite has a plethora of attacking talent to call upon should Neymar require more recovery time ahead of the summer tournament as Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Willian are just a handful players who could be asked to step up in his absence.