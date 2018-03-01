Real Handed UCL Boost as Mbappe Joins Neymar on PSG Injury List Ahead of Return Leg

Real Madrid have been handed another Champions League boost after Kylian Mbappe joined Neymar on the Paris Saint-Germain injury list.

The wonderkid striker was withdrawn from the action at half-time in PSG's 3-0 win over Marseille on Wednesday and, according to Goal, is a massive doubt for the return leg against Los Blancos in their last-16 tie.

Mbappe was on Real's radar throughout last summer's transfer window but elected to join the French giants on a season-long loan - with the view to a permanent deal - from rivals Monaco.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

And the France international could now sit out the game against Zinedine Zidane's reigning champions at Parc de Princes next Wednesday if scans reveal that his ankle injury is worst than first feared.

PSG manager Unai Emery confirmed that the 19-year-old had sustained a problem to his ankle ligament in the aftermath of that win and, if it proves to be a bigger issue than the initial diagnosis suggests, Les Parisiens would be without two of their best attackers as they look to overturn a 3-1 deficit to Real.

Emery said: "He got a blow to his ankle. He asked not to play in the second half and I hope it's not very important."

I'm sure they have a couple of players on the books to cover it. — PaulI (@fralbyjesrosjim) February 28, 2018

Meanwhile, club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has spoken about his 'sadness' over Neymar's unavailability for the clash with Real.

The Brazilian superstar underwent surgery on a fractured metatarsal on Wednesday - a procedure which will rule him out of action for around two months and leave him fighting for fitness ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Neymar's injury might actually be a good thing for PSG in their upcoming game vs Real Madrid. They won't have to chase the ball after Ney loses possession for the 125th time pic.twitter.com/esUM08Rq2s — M. (@UltraMessistic) February 25, 2018

Despite losing the world's most expensive signing, Al-Khelaifi expressed his hope that PSG's other players would step up and perform a remarkable recovery to knock out the holders on home turf in a week's time.

He told L'Equipe: We are very sad for him, the fans, too. The best option and decision for us for him was the operation. We do not have a choice. We made the decision together, that's not good news.

"The qualification? We will do it together with the fans, the players. I think the Real match is the most important. We will qualify, we have the players and the team."