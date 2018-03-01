Report Boldly Claims Thibaut Courtois Has Suggested Chelsea Sign Liverpool Target to Replace Him

Thibaut Courtois has risked the wrath of Liverpool supporters after apparently suggesting that Chelsea sign one of the Reds' transfer targets to replace him as the number one at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian is supposedly after a move to Real Madrid this summer, a team he has been linked with before, and El Gol Digital - via Liverpool Echo - claim the goalkeeper has urged the Blues to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson to soften the blow.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Alisson is a highly rated Brazilian stopper who is being heavily linked with Liverpool at the moment, with feelings of uncertainty still surrounding Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

The 25-year-old is valued at €70m by Roma which, if paid by anyone, would make him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time and by some distance.

The star has been impressing in Serie A with his consistency and reliability, replacing the departed Wojciech Szczesny who had a fine season last term. Alisson's good performances have kept Manchester City stopper Ederson from making his international bow.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

There is an expectation that Liverpool will attempt to sign him this summer after announcing healthy profits in their latest accounts, but they could face competition from Chelsea if Courtois does move on.

The former Atletico loan star has been stalling over a new deal at Stamford Bridge, with some suggesting he's holding out for Los Blancos to come calling.

The Spanish giants are expected to overhaul their squad this summer, with Keylor Navas being linked with a move away from the Bernabeu. The Costa Rican's potential departure would certainly open the door for Courtois.

