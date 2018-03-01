Report Claims Man City Boss Guardiola Tore Into Star at Half-Time After Abject Display Against Wigan

A report has claimed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola launched a barrage of verbal abuse at his star midfielder Leroy Sané, after the player's abject first-half display in the club's shock 1-0 FA Cup loss to Wigan last week.

As reported by the Telegraph, Guardiola stormed into the Man City dressing room at half-time, having already been involved in an altercation with Wigan coach Paul Cook after Fabian Delph's early red card. The former-Barcelona is then believed to have aimed his fury at Sané, claiming that the German international failed to follow strict gameplay instructions.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite being comfortably top of the Premier League, winning the Carabao Cup and standing a good chance of progressing far in the Champions League, Guardiola is currently in the midst of much controversy. The former-Bayern Munich boss was charged by there FA after the Wigan match, as the yellow ribbon he wore in support of imprisoned Catalan politicians breached regulations.

City fans will be hoping that the club's off-the-field controversies will be swiftly resolved, as they look to put the finishing touches to a highly-impressive season. The Citizens face Arsenal in the Premier League this evening, and will look to find the same form that saw them run out deserved winners against Arsène Wenger's side in the Carabao Cup final last weekend.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has challenged veteran midfielder Yaya Toure to prove he's worthy of a starting spot for the club - after Fernandinho picked up a hamstring injury in last Sunday's cup final. The Ivory Coast international has been on the fringes of the Man City side for some time, but could be given another shot in the first-team as Guardiola looks for midfield options.