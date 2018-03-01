Report Claims Man Utd Considering Summer Swoop for Chelsea Ace After Impressive Run of Form

A report has claimed that Manchester United are eyeing up a potential summer swoop for Chelsea winger Willian, with the Brazilian ace wowing spectators with his recent showings for the Premier League champions.

As claimed by talkSPORT, the winger still has a good relationship with United boss José Mourinho, and could be lured to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Chelsea are also thought to be considering selling the former Shakhtar Donetsk man, as the 29-year-old is believed to be beyond his peak by the Blues hierarchy.

Chelsea fans may well be aggrieved by the news - as their sale of Nemanja Matić to the Red Devils was met with an outcry of anguish from the Blues faithful.

Former fan favourite Juan Mata also switched Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford, the season after he won the club's Player of the Year and Fan's Player of the Year awards.

After being comprehensively dominated by their local rivals Manchester City in the league this season, Mourinho is certain to strengthen his squad in next summer's transfer window.

Willian has been exceptional for the Blues of late - scoring four goals in his last three matches. The tenacious winger could prove a tempting option for Mourinho, given that he's a tried and tested performer in the English top tier.

Meanwhile, former Irish international Eamon Dunphy has hit out at United midfielder Paul Pogba, claiming he should sign for Arsenal to 'complete the comedy'.





The former Juventus man has been under scrutiny this season, as he has been criticised for a perceived lack of teamwork skills from a number of high-profile pundits.