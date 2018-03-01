Robin van Persie Hits Impressive Goalscoring Milestone After Latest Feyenoord Strike

Ex-Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie hit a huge milestone when he netted for Feyenoord against Willem II in the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup this week, with that goal the 300th he has scored for club and country to date in an illustrious career.

Since rejoining his home-town club from Fenerbahce in January, Van Persie has scored three times in all competitions, adding to the 21 goals he managed during his first spell at De Kuip.

300 - Robin van Persie's goal against Willem II was his 300th career goal for club & country. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/ie4FCh8r2b — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 28, 2018

The Dutchman was a teenager when he broke through to the first-team, starting the victorious 2002 UEFA Cup final at the age of 18, and was snapped up by Arsenal just two years later.

His time with the Gunners was largely injury plagued, but he managed to get a handle on his fitness to score 18 times in 25 Premier League games in the 2010/11 campaign, before scoring 30 in 38 the following season to win the Golden Boot. His tally was 37 in all competitions.

Van Persie left Arsenal for Manchester United in 2012, much to the anger and disappointment of fans, having scored a total 132 goals for the club in eight years.

After choosing United over local rivals Manchester City, Van Persie scored 30 goals during the 2012/13 campaign, 26 of them in the Premier League, to guide his new team to the title.

As fitness issues and age caught up with him, he scored fewer in each of the next two years, but left in 2014 having still scored more than a goal every other game for the club - 58 in 105.

A return of 36 goals in 87 appearances for Fenerbahce followed between 2015 and 2017. But Van Persie, who missed much of the first half of 2017/18 through injury, cancelled his contract in Istanbul earlier this year and returned home to Rotterdam at the age of 34.

In an ongoing 13-year senior international career with the Netherlands, Van Persie has scored 50 goals in 102 appearances, making him the country's all-time leading scorer ahead of the likes of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (42), Patrick Kluivert (40) and Dennis Bergkamp (37).

