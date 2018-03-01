Spanish Report Claims Mohamed Salah Has Made His Mind Up on Real Madrid Move

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is understood to be unwilling to leave Liverpool to join Real Madrid as a result of what he experienced at Chelsea.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Egyptian star is loving life at Anfield and enjoying working under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah, who joined the Blues from Basel in 2014, was hardly given a chance to prove himself before being sent to Fiorentina and AS Roma on loan. His Roma move was eventually made permanent, and he has since found his way back into the Premier League, where he's currently tearing things up for the Reds.

Don Balon report that Salah feels more valued at Liverpool than he ever was at Chelsea, and is worried that he might be thrust into the shadows again if he joins a team as big as Madrid.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, reckons that Salah's time at Chelsea, despite being unfruitful, was beneficial.

“I think playing in the Premier League before with Chelsea helped him because he knew what to expect of the physical demands in English football," the Englishman said. “From the moment he linked up with us in pre-season you thought, ‘This lad can play’ – but since then he’s kicked on again, and he’s going from strength to strength.

“Confidence has played a big part in that, and he’s playing full of confidence now.

“He’s scored so many goals, in so many different ways, and he’s been a massive influence for us. If he keeps performing at his current level, he’s definitely up there for the Premier League’s player of the season."