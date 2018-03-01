Tottenham defender Danny Rose has blasted the VAR system after its heavy influence in the first half of the FA Cup fifth-round replay with Rochdale.

The game at Wembley was packed with incidents; including Erik Lamela having a goal chalked off by referee Paul Tierney after Fernando Llorente was adjudged to have made a foul seconds before, Kieran Tripper being fouled in the box and Heung-min Son having his penalty disallowed for stopping in his run up.

Spurs were also denied a potential penalty after Lucas Moura was barged clumsily in the penalty area, but it was waved away by Tierney after consultation.

On a freezing cold night for everyone, one thing that became apparent once again with the VAR system was the amount of time it took to reach decisions, and the confusion about what was being discussed behind the scenes.

Spurs fullback Rose said of the system after the game, as quoted by ESPN: "It was interesting, very frustrating and just confusing more than anything.

"It just overshadowed a good performance by us and a good performance by Rochdale. There's no word to describe the game except frustrating, even though we won 6-1.

"It's just complete nonsense if you ask me, waiting around not knowing what's going on. It's ridiculous. Ridiculous. I've had a few messages already saying the VAR is a shambles. It's been the same in every round it's been used.

"How can you go from a free-flowing football game for 90 minutes to stopping for one or two minutes for a decision? It is what it is and we just have to get on with it."

Despite the controversies Spurs ensured a safe passage into the quarterfinals, where they will now take on Swansea for a place in the semis.