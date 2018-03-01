Swansea Report Healthy £13.4m Pre-Tax Profit for 2016/17 Season After Big Money Sales

Swansea City booked their place in the FA Cup quarter finals for the first time since 1964 this week and have another reason to celebrate after reporting a pre-tax profit of £13.4m for the last financial year - 12 months up to 30th June 2017.





Figures published by BBC Sport show that overall turnover was a healthy £127.8m, a significant on the increase on the £97.2m turnover recorded in 2015/16.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Operating costs for 2016/17 were a shade over £150m, including the purchases of Fernando Llorente, Alfie Mawson, Jordan Ayew, Luciano Narsingh, Tom Carroll and Martin Olsson during the period in question.

The costs were, however, offset by the sales of Ashley Williams, Andre Ayew, Neil Taylor and Bafetimbi Gomis, leaving the club with a respectable profit.

Chairman Huw Jenkins said, "Running a financially sound football operation remains of paramount importance to the club. We will continue to work hard to find the right balance between growth, success on the field and prudent financial management."

Still fighting a Premier League relegation battle, 18th place Swansea are back on the pitch on Saturday when West Ham visit south Wales in a crucial fixtures.

Such is the tight nature of the bottom half of the table, a victory even has the potential to propel the Swans above the Hammers into 13th place, with the right goal difference swing and other results going in their favour.