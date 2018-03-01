Tottenham Fans Call for Impressive Lucas Moura to Start Ahead of Dele Alli Against Huddersfield

Tottenham fans are calling for Mauricio Pochettino to drop Dele Alli for the Huddersfield Town game this weekend, and replace him with Lucas Moura.

The Brazilian was impressive once again for the Lilywhites during the 6-1 win over Rochdale in the FA Cup fifth round replay at Wembley, and the £25m signing from Paris Saint-Germain is surely giving the Argentine coach a selection headache.

Moura picked up two assists on Wednesday as usual starters Alli, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen took up their positions on the substitutes' bench to allow, Fernando Llorente, Erik Lamela and the likes to shine.

The 25-year-old has looked lively so far since his move, and now fans are calling for him to start for the visit of Huddersfield this weekend with Alli blowing cold again of late.

The England star has five goals and eight assists so far this season, but none of either in his last five Premier League games.

What about a game like Huddersfield at home? Kind of want to see Lucas get the nod — Chicago Spurs (@chicagospurs) March 1, 2018

Moura has to be close to starting Saturday possibly even before Alli.

He’s so inventive and opens the game up for us — Dave Ellis (@fullback03) February 28, 2018

Would seriously consider leaving alli on bench against Huddersfield and having son Lucas on the wings — yid (@yidoo90) February 28, 2018

#thfc Son makes way for Alli, which suggests he'll be the man to start vs Huddersfield on Saturday. Real competition between Son, Lucas, Lamela & Alli for two spots in the XI. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) February 28, 2018

Should Alli be dropped in favour of Moura, which would certainly be a big call, then it would likely see Eriksen revert to an exclusively central role, with Lamela dropping to the bench.

Alli was brought on as a second half sub against Rochdale at Wembley and did provide an assist on the Kyle Walker-Peters goal, so the 21-year-old will be hoping to find himself starting as usual for the weekend's league game.

