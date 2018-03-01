Twitter Casts Doubt on Gianluigi Buffon's Longevity Following Slip Up in Latest Juventus Match

Gianluigi Buffon is a Juventus and goalkeeping legend, the 40-year-old has defied all odds to become a name synonymous with shot stopping, however with the curtain set to come down on his career at the end of the season Buffon is certainly making the remainder of his days on the field memorable - and not necessarily in a good way.





The Italian has been guilty of attempting to do more than he is capable of and his error in Juventus's Coppa Italia match against Atalanta sent Twitter alight.

Un pallonetto a Gigi Buffon vale 2 goal, quindi dispiace, ma ( da juventina) complimenti all’Atalanta per la finale pic.twitter.com/efLbPFzDjo — 𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕒🦎 (@juveaddicted_) February 28, 2018

Having already cost his side a goal against Tottenham in the first leg of the last-16 Champions League tie, the 40-year-old was a bounce off the upright away from conceding another in embarrassing fashion.





The Old Lady may have secured a 1-0 win over Atalanta but it could have been an entirely different story had Alejandro Gomes punished Buffon for rushing off his line to the mid-way point of his own half.





The uncharacteristic error enabled Gomes to aim at an open goal and if it were not for his wayward finishing the calls of Buffon's career being finished would have only grown louder.

The 40-year-old has seemingly won everything there is to win throughout his 23-year career - with the exception of the Champions League - and he will undoubtedly hang up his gloves as a legend of the game.





However, his mistakes on show this season have not been overlooked by the people of Twitter, and here is how they reacted to his latest indiscretion...