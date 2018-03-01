For VAR Sake: 5 of the Funniest Moments From Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup Replay with Rochdale

Before Wednesday night, Tottenham's 5th round FA Cup replay with Rochdale didn't look like it was going to be one of the most exciting games to watch. But actually, it ended up being quite the opposite.

Complete with a small snowstorm, yet more VAR controversy, and a number of humorous moments, the game turned out to be an enjoyable seven-goal thriller.

Here's the best of the bunch from Wembley...

1. Dele Alli's Fans From Rochdale Turned Up

Dele Alli hasn't been able to escape the back pages of the newspapers in recent weeks, being continually accused of diving in matches on several occasions.

And, after the young Spurs Midfielder's alleged diving antics in the first FA Cup tie between the two clubs, it seems a few Rochdale fans have now had enough.

During the game, they were determined to make their point and held up the following sign...

Very funny, lads. Watch out when you're next in Rochdale, Alli.

Although, I doubt that'll be happening anytime soon to be honest!

2. Robbie Savage Needs to Work on His Pronunciation Skills

With the abundance of foreign players in the Premier League nowadays, we all get a little bit stuck with pronunciation from time to time. Just ask Paul Merson.

Robbie Savage is no different. When it came to one particular Tottenham new boy, he seemed to have a little bit of a struggle. Well, was it Gazzaniga? Aurier? Georgiou?

No, it was Moura... You know, that exceptionally difficult name to pronounce!

Someone pass this on to Robbie Savage please. pic.twitter.com/8G1bYcxiAA — Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) February 28, 2018

Savage ended up turning Moura into Moira and it threw us all back to that famous BBC newsreader, Moira Stuart.

Come on Robbie!

3. Heung-min Son Did the First 'VAR Celebration'





With the first half a complete and utter chaos from VAR technology, Heung-min Son was determined to get his own back.

When he finally got his goal in the second half, after having his first one disallowed, Son proceeded to perform the VAR signal that referees do.

Image by Jeff Masterson

Who knows, this could become the Premier League's new trendy celebration.

Nice one, Son!

4. The 'Magic Spray' Doesn't Have Quite the Same Effect When It's Snowing





Having only been introduced to football not long ago, the white vanishing spray is now a common feature in football matches, used to mark positions of free kicks and where opposing players should stand in the wall.

However, we're not quite sure about it's usefulness when half of the pitch is already covered in snow. And Lucas Moura wasn't so sure either!

Lucas Moura couldn't help but laugh as the ref puts down the least helpful 'magic spray' marker of all time 😂



He has a point! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/YnzhTtofZU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 28, 2018

Bit of a pointless one you must say, Ref!

5. The Winter Olympics Came to Wembley

As it continued to snow on Wednesday night, it fell to the groundsmen to try and clear as much of it off the pitch when they could at appropriate intervals in the match.

And, when they did, it was like watching Team GB's Curling athletes all over again.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

A fantastic bit of teamwork, guys. You're all selected for the Beijing Olympics in 2022!