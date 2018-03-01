VIDEO: Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante Hilariously Makes Light of Claims That He's Not Human

Rumours and speculation have long followed Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, the ease in which he covers every blade of grass and stops every opposition's attack before it can even get started has led many to believe that he simply cannot be human.

Yet, the man himself has confirmed to F2 Freestyler Jeremy Lynch on Instagram, that he is in-fact human - putting us all to shame in a blink of an eye.

Despite his emphatic playing style Kante is known to be spoke-spoken off the field but in a video with the YouTube stars, he let us in on a number of secrets.

In the short clip, Kante was asked what the key to placing first in fitness drills during training requires, to which he responded "determination."

When asked repeatedly whether he is an alien and what planted he is from, he simply responded: "I'm like you. I'm human."

In the final question Kante revealed the food which allowed him to keep his astonishing energy levels up throughout the season: "I eat rice and pasta, just like you."

Kante's exponential rise to the top of the game followed an incredible season at Leicester in 2015/16 as the midfielder was a corner stone of the Foxes title winning season. His scintillating form which saw him as a cut above the rest earned him a move to Chelsea in the summer of 2016.

The 26-year-old continued to excel and thrive in England's top flight by leading the Blues to an emphatic Premier League title, endearing himself to fans across the country.

Although he may be human after all, Chelsea will be in desperate need of his superpower abilities on the field as the Blues look to close the gap on fourth place when they meet league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

