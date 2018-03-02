Arsenal Linked With Move for 30-Year-Old Hoffenheim Boss to Replace Arsene Wenger

Arsenal are reportedly interested in replacing under-pressure boss Arsene Wenger with Hoffenheim's 30-year-old head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

According to a report in the Star, the Arsenal hierarchy are ready to call time on Wenger's 21-year reign this summer, despite him having a year left on his contract, and replace him with Nagelsmann.

The young manager has overseen a dramatic upturn in Hoffenheim's form, leading them to a fourth placed finish in the Bundesliga last season after finishing 15th the previous term.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is believed to be behind the push for Nagelsmann, who took over at the German club at the age of just 28 and is now widely regarded as one of Europe's hottest managerial prospects.

A reported shortlist of managers was shared around social media this week, with a number of candidates linked with a move to the Emirates including Celtic's Brendan Rodgers, Germany's Joachim Low and the currently clubless Carlo Ancelotti.





Arsenal's tumultuous form this season has seen renewed calls for Wenger to step down or be removed from his position, with fans' patience again tested this week following two 3-0 defeats to Manchester City.





Hoffenheim currently sit ninth in the Bundesliga, just a few points off the European places heading into the last few months of the campaign.