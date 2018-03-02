Barcelona are set to close the signing of Grêmio midfielder Arthur next week, ahead of a move which would go through at the turn of the year.

A report from Brazilian outlet UOL (via Football Espana) claims that officials from the Brazilian club are due in the Spanish capital to 'close' the deal.

The Grêmio contingent set to fly in for talks is made up of their executive director Andre Zanotta, CEO Carlos Amoedo and lawyer Gabriel Vieira.

The 21-year-old Arthur has made 52 appearances for Grêmio, and his performances have caught the eyes of scouts from across Europe. The midfielder was particularly impressive when he played a key part in Grêmio's Copa Libertadores winning squad last year.

It has been suggested that Arthur's move to Barcelona could be sealed for €40m, a fee which falls short of his reported €50m release clause. The Brazilian has previously commented on his move, but gave little away when he addressed supporters last month.

“My move to the club is well on track, but nothing has yet been signed,” Arthur said, per Diario Sport (via Football Espana).

The transfer, however, will not go through until January as all parties agreed for Arthur to remain at Gremio for the rest of the calendar year.

Barcelona are pushing ahead with the deal, despite the fact that they have already filled their quota of three non-EU players. South American trio Yerry Mina, Paulinho and Philippe Coutinho are currently occupying the three spaces.

However, it is reported that Coutinho is applying for a Portuguese passport to free up the final space in the Barcelona squad. It is also possible that Yerra Mina could move out on loan before Arthur's arrival, which would also free up a non-EU space.