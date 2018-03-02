Bonucci Reveals Fear That Milan Move Was a 'Mistake' & Explains How He Returned to Form

Leonardo Bonucci has revealed that he feared that leaving Juventus to join AC Milan was a mistake.

Bonucci shocked everyone when he left Serie A champions Juventus to join big spending Milan in the summer, and the move certainly did not work initially.

AC Milan struggled for early season form and the Italian in particular put in some disappointing performances. However, under Gennaro Gattuso, Milan and Bonucci are back to their best and are currently on a 13 match unbeaten run.

Bonucci has buried the feelings of regret, and spoke to Sky Italia about his troubled start at the club. ''In the first three months, I thought to myself: 'What have you let yourself in for?'





"It was a moment in which my performances did not tally with the true Bonucci, because you can move a lot with your mind but not everything. But then I started to work hard and focus only on myself, like increasing my self-belief, because it was impossible for me to have changed so much in just three months.''

Bonucci was one of Juventus' key men in their title-winning season last year - a year which also saw them reach the final of the Champions League. Fans in Milan will be relieved that he has managed to recapture the form that drove them to sign the 30-year-old.

The club will now be looking forward to their Europa League tie with Arsenal, and Bonucci expressed his confidence going into the game.

He added: ''Arsenal have great individuals, particularly from the midfield up, and we are going to have to make a difference as a team.

''I'm confident because we are a team and we can cause them problems. Milan-Arsenal used to be a Champions League tie and this shows how both the clubs are going through a period of restructuring and starting a new cycle.''