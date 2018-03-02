Claude Puel Reveals Leicester's 'Most Consistent' Player Ahead of Crunch Bournemouth Clash

Leicester City and Nigeria star Wilfred Ndidi has been labelled as the Foxes' most consistent player by manager Claude Puel, who has been increasingly impressed with the youngster's mature and impressive performances so far this season, as reported by Goal.

Since joining Leicester from Belgian side Genk in early 2017, the 21-year-old midfielder has grown into one of the most important players at the King Power Stadium.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Ndidi has been an important presence in the Leicester midfield this season, putting in some exhaustive performances, yielding nine clean sheets, one goal and three assists from his 36 games thus far this season.

As a result of his comprehensive and consistent performances, akin to those of a veteran, Ndidi has drawn a great deal of praise from fans and pundit alike, although few will be as impressed with the young Nigerian as Leicester boss Claude Puel.

Speaking on Ndidi's form this season, Puel said: "I think since the beginning of the season Wilfred [Ndidi] is perhaps the most important and most consistent player [for us] because he has played well [and] recovered a lot of balls.

"Perhaps his last game [Leicester City 1-1 Stoke City] - like his team-mates - he was not fantastic, but since the beginning of the season I think he has improved a lot.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"He has continued to work with a very good spirit in training sessions but he is a valuable player for us because we don't have a lot of players with those attributes.

"He can recover a lot of balls he is strong in the duels and he plays it simple with good quality, and gives our play a good start."

Ndidi will be looking to build on his highly acclaimed performances this weekend when the Foxes take on Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.