David Moyes Admits West Ham Are Yet to Begin Contract Talks With Liverpool Target Manuel Lanzini

David Moyes has announced that talks have not begun between the club and Manuel Lanzini over a new contract with the Hammers.

Lanzini has been linked with multiple clubs including Liverpool and Spurs, while there are also rumours that West Ham are set to offer the Argentine an improved deal.

Quoted by football.london in his pre-match press conference, Moyes said: "You always want to keep your best players but there's no truth in [reports of contract talks] yet. We won't look at that until we know what league we are in."

The Scotsman also spoke on his time at the London Stadium, saying: "I'm enjoying working with the people here. The supporters have been great since I've been here. They've been with the team - long may that continue."

Despite his apparent confidence, a stop-start campaign since the departure of Slaven Bilic has left Moyes' long-term future at the club in doubt - with reports that he could be pushed out of the door at the end of the season even if the Hammers avoid the drop.

Lanzini, meanwhile, has enjoyed a decent season with West Ham. He has three goals and five assists in the league, despite being blighted with injuries.

He will look to improve this record in West Ham's game against Swansea at the weekend as he and his teammates look to bounce back from their hammering at the hands of Liverpool.

It is also an important game as both sides are in contention for relegation. Swansea are in the relegation zone at 18th place, whereas West Ham are only three points above the Swans, so a loss to them could be disastrous.