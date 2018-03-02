Dortmund Boss Peter Stöger Buoyed by Return of Attacking Duo Ahead of Leipzig Clash

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger will be boosted by the return of Maximilian Philipp and Jadon Sancho as his side travel to RB Leipzig on Saturday evening.

Philipp returns following a serious knee injury picked up in a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on 2nd December, while an ankle ligament injury has kept English teenager Sancho out of action since early February.





With the duo now back in training, according to Kicker, manager Peter Stöger will be delighted to have more options available in the forward areas.

In recent games, Stöger has been lining his side up with a front four of Marco Reus, Mario Götze, André Schürrle and Michy Batshuayi. The only other attacking player he has had at his disposal has been American youngster Christian Pulisic.

Talking about the duo's availability for tomorrow's match, Stöger said: "If nothing extraordinary happens, we'll decide now whether it's enough for this weekend. If not for this, then for the next."

Sancho and Philipp both back soon pic.twitter.com/MrhbJj5N9w — Billy (@TheWeiglRole) February 23, 2018

Both Sancho and Philipp could have key parts to play in Dortmund's progression going forward. Stöger outlined his medium-term plans when he spoke in his pre-match press conference.

"Exactly what the people want to see: a more proactive approach, more interesting games, more offensive play, and that we win games decisively by scoring more goals. We all want to be playing power football across the full 90 minutes, while pinning the opposition back and winning 3-0 or 4-0. We are not able to do that right now. We march together into any headwind that might come our way."