Former Liverpool Midfielder Pokes Fun at New Arsenal Man With Sarcastic Tweet

Former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann has mocked striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Twitter following Arsenal's back-to-back defeats to Manchester City.

Arsenal fans have been left bitterly disappointed following Aubameyang's arrival in January, after the club shelled out their highest ever fee on the Gabonese forward.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Gabon international joined the Gunners for a club-record £56m on transfer deadline day in January, but has failed to make a great impression during the few weeks he's been in north London.

During the match last night, Didi Hamann posted a sarcastic remark aimed at the Arsenal striker on Twitter, saying: 'Glad Aubameyang finally got his wish to sign for a top club'.

Glad Aubameyang finally got his wish to sign for a top club — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) March 1, 2018

It seems that Hamann may have been poking fun at an pre-match interview Aubameyang did with Sky Sports, in which he says Arsenal are 'bigger than Dortmund'.

"It was the next step for me, it's a big club,” Aubameyang said. “For me it's a bit bigger than Dortmund, and this was a good step for me and my career. I didn't want to go, for example, to China, because I want to do a lot of things here in Europe before I think about China or America.

"Arsenal were the only club who made an offer, a real offer, and I'm really happy, because it's a good club."