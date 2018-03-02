Man Utd & Liverpool Tipped to Go Head to Head Over Pair of Midfield Targets This Summer

Manchester United and Liverpool could be about to cross swords over two transfer targets this summer, with the rival clubs reportedly each keeping an eye on Tottenham's Victor Wanyama and Napoli's Jorginho in a bid to strengthen their respective midfields.





United boss Jose Mourinho is known to be in the hunt for at least one midfielder this season, possibly two, with Michael Carrick due to retire and move into a coaching role and Marouane Fellaini expected to depart after so far failing to agree a new contract.

Likewise, Liverpool look as though they will need to replace Emre Can when his contract expires, with the German international tipped to join Juventus on a free transfer.

According to the Daily Mirror, both United and Liverpool are tracking Wanyama. The Kenyan international is said to be seeking a new contract at Tottenham and it remains to be see what his immediate future will hold if the club are not willing to do business.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Spurs, of course, already risk losing centre-back Toby Alderweireld this summer because they are not prepared to break their notorious pay structure to meet the Belgian's wage demands.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool have been 'joined' in the race for Jorginho by United. The Reds were apparently in 'pole position' to land the naturalised Italian, but Mourinho is believed to have had scouts watch the 26-year-old on several occasions this season.

One of those came in November when Napoli hosted Manchester City in the Champions League group stage, giving an indicator of exactly how Jorginho might handle himself against the toughest Premier League competition. Napoli lost 4-2, but the player himself scored a penalty.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

Jorginho signing for United would mean that Paul Pogba is handed a freer role next season, while he would add combative energy to Liverpool's midfield.

United have additionally been linked with three-time Champions League winner Toni Kroos as well as emerging Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.