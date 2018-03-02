Paris Saint-Germain Starlet Hits Out at Constant Neymar Talk as Brazil Star's Season Looks Over

In an interview with Le Parisien, Presnel Kimpembe showed his frustration at being questioned about Neymar and his recent injury.

"Neymar again!" he said. "Neymar here, Neymar there, Neymar everywhere! I don't know what to say. If he doesn't play then he doesn't play. The coach will call on other players.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

"This hurts us, we know he's an important player for the team. We are upset, we will try and qualify for him, but the team comes first."

The Frenchman also played down the claim that poor finishing was to blame for PSG's loss to Real Madrid in the first leg, saying: "Maybe it was a lack of experience but I wouldn't say it was a lack of accuracy. In any case, we have the second leg to go. We will have time to talk about that."

Neymar has enjoyed a fantastic debut season for PSG, scoring 29 goals and providing 19 assists in just 30 games in all competitions. However, his expected recovery time from surgery means that he may not feature again for his club this season - although he should return in time for the summer's World Cup.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Kimpembe has also had a good season by getting a run of 17 starts in the Ligue 1. He has made 20 interceptions, 50 clearances and four blocks in this time.





He will aim to put in a solid performance against Real Madrid next week as the Paris giants look to overturn a deficit of two goals. This will prove a difficult task due to the loss of Neymar and the reignited form of Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted a brace in the first leg.