Paul Merson Says Arsenal Should Sell Petr Cech This Summer to Kick-Start Regeneration

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has advocated for the sale of goalkeeper Petr Cech to make way for new signings in the summer.

Merson claimed that the Gunners' current squad is 'not good enough', insisting that the Gunners need to sign at least five players in the summer to improve.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson gave his opinion on Cech and the signings Arsenal need to make, saying: "They need a goalkeeper. Petr Cech was great, but he’s not great anymore. They need central defenders.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“You can always get by with full backs, so they are not high on the agenda. They need two holding midfield players and they need another centre forward. They basically need a whole new spine of the team.

“Without a good, solid spine you are never going to win the Premier League. This is not anything new either. I’ve been saying this every year for the last 10 years."

He also went on to criticise the decision-making behind previous signings, saying: "It’s very simple because the players are not good enough to play for Arsenal Football Club. But whoever brought them in, they are not good enough either.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“There now has to be change and for whoever takes it now it was one of the top jobs in world football. It’s not the top job now.

“With what they need and how far they are behind, it’s going to take three, four, five years to catch back up and nowadays, managers get two or three years tops.

“For me, I just don’t see how any new manager can see a job like that through. The change needed now has just become far too much.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“The job is now a four-year plan to get back to anywhere near where they once were. It’s a very worrying situation.”

Following their 3-0 loss to Manchester City at the Emirates, Arsenal face an uphill task if they want to qualify for the Champions League. They are ten points away from the top four, and face AC Milan in the next round of the Europa League.