Pep Guardiola Insists Wenger 'Will Make the Right Decision' on Future After City Destroy Arsenal

Pep Guardiola believes Arsene Wenger will "make the right decision" regarding his future as Arsenal manager in the coming weeks - and suggested Thierry Henry has the talent to take over long term when the Frenchman steps down.

Guardiola was speaking after the Spaniard's Manchester City side beat Arsenal 3-0 for the second time in a week on Thursday night, in his 100th game in charge. His City team blew the hosts away in the first half, in one of their best performances of the season - further cementing his legacy of creating one of the best teams to grace the Premier League.

Goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane - who had a tremendous game - heaped further pressure on Arsene Wenger's fragile position at the helm of Arsenal.

Guardiola said on Wenger after the game, via Football London: "He knows my admiration of him. We fight and play many times at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and here in the Premier League. I know all the managers can be in that situation. I’m sure he is going to take the right decision for him, for the players, for the club."

About Henry, Guardiola added: "If he wants to be manager he has the talent to do it. But he has to decide, not me."





Pep was clearly pleased by the scintillating win, saying: "We made an amazing three goals, nice goals, the last 10-15 minutes it was the same with 20 minutes in the second half. We can’t deny it was a tough game after beating Arsenal four days ago."

He also saved special praise for man of the match Leroy Sane and penalty saving hero Ederson.

"Leroy has had a top, top season," Guardiola said. "The Cardiff action from Bennett, it was stopped but he came back and has made a huge effort. If Ederson had not saved the penalty the game would have been completely open."



