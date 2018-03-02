PHOTOS: Nike Launch Cheetah-Inspired 'Mercurial Superfly 360 x Kim Jones' to be Worn by CR7

Nike have released images of the stunning brand new cheetah-style 'Mercurial Superfly 360', the work of top designer Kim Jones, who drew inspiration from growing up in Africa.





"I grew up in Africa and have always admired the strength of animals. The cheetah is the fastest land animal, so it makes complete sense as an inspiration for me," Jones explained.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Having spent time in Kenya and Botswana, where his father worked as a hydro-geologist, Jones also has a connection to the London punk scene and all elements help make up his design.

"Football gives young people a common goal and allows them to be a part of the community, connecting with the rest of their community in real life on the field rather than just digitally," he explained.

The boots incorporate Nike's unique technology, including the next generation of 'Flyknit', which is another important aspect for Jones.

Image by Jamie Spencer

"Fabric and material innovation start with performance. My main goal is making stuff that is super functional and that people want to own and to wear," he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to wear the 'Mercurial Superfly 360 x Kim Jones' when Real Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in the French capital on 6th March.

The boots will be exclusively available at Nike Store Paris Champs Elysees on that day, and later on Nike.com at half-time in the game.

