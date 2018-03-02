Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 29

After a week of carnage caused by some rather unexpected weather conditions, the Premier League rolls back into town this weekend with all 20 teams returning to top flight action.

In the pick of this weekend's games, Liverpool host Newcastle at Anfield, while title-chasing Manchester City look to continue their blistering form against reigning champions Chelsea at the Etihad.

A host of players are coming into purple patches of form, with plenty of fantasy football points still to be played for. Here are our top picks.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Hugo Lloris - With five clean sheets in his last seven Premier League outings, Spurs' No.1 is very much a man full of confidence.

Orestis Karnezis - Brought into the side in recent weeks, Karnezis has impressed in the Watford goal and kept another clean sheet against Everton last weekend. A home game against basement club West Brom could be just the tonic for keeping back-to-back shutouts.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Who's Not





Petr Cech - It seems talk of the Arsenal gloveman keeping his 200th Premier League clean sheet has been going on forever. Unfortunately for Cech, the Gunners have lost the most games in 2018 in all competitions out of any side in England's top flight. Not a good omen heading into a tricky encounter away at Brighton.

Jordan Pickford - After costing a hefty £30m in the summer, Jordan Pickford would have hoped to have kept a few more clean sheets in the Toffees goal this season. It has now been eight games since Everton last did, and with another fixture on the road ahead of Sam Allardyce's men, the wait may go on.



Stu Forster/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot





Kyle Walker - It's been a pretty good week for the England full-back, winning the Carabao Cup and laying on an assist for Manchester City's third goal at the Emirates on Thursday. Six assists and 12 clean sheets now for the former Spurs man this season.

Daryl Janmaat - A goal and a clean sheet for the Watford full-back during his last three games sees Janmaat emerge as a credible cheap option. West Brom at home this weekend seems like another good opportunity for a healthy points haul.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Who's Not





Jonny Evans - The former Manchester United man cannot catch a break at the moment. Out of form and in trouble for disciplinary reasons, it's probably time to get Evans out of your side if you haven't done so already.

James Collins - It's not been a great week for the Welsh central defender, after he fell victim to the famed Liverpool front three last weekend. Booked and part of a side that shipped four, it might be a good idea to pop Collins out of consideration this week.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Mohamed Salah - Yes, I know - you're probably thinking this is rather obvious. But for anybody that for reasons unknown does not have Salah in their side, I ask just one question. Why on earth not? He has 23 goals and 10 assists this campaign, with Newcastle next in the firing line.

Pascal Groß - Chief creator down at Brighton this season, Groß now has five goals and seven Premier League assists to his name. A tough game on paper awaits this weekend against Arsenal, but with the Gunners' confidence at an all-time low, this is a great opportunity for the midfielder to really make a statement.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Who's Not





Granit Xhaka - The Gunners have had a miserable 10 days, with Switzerland international Xhaka bearing the brunt of many frustrations. His statistics don't make for great reading either, with just a single goal and five assists to his name so far this campaign.

Dele Alli - Despite Spurs' recent run of impressive performances, midfield ace Alli has struggled to make the headlines for the right reasons. A few suspect trips to the turf have seen his reputation tarnished in recent weeks, and with only two goals in his last 18 Premier League games, it could be time to change his shooting boots.



Julian Finney/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot





Romelu Lukaku - The Manchester United hitman came up trumps against Chelsea last weekend, drawing the hosts level before setting up Jesse Lingard's winner with a sumptuous cross. Away at Crystal Palace on Monday night, Lukaku will be keen to keep his momentum going.

Steve Mounie - After a frustrating spell in and out of the side recently, Mounie looks to have grasped his chance at the tip of Huddersfield's attack once more. Two goals and two assists in his last couple of outings have seen the Frenchman's confidence come flooding back.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Who's Not





Wayne Rooney - Without a goal since mid-December, Rooney has had a frustrating time of late at Goodison Park. Playing in a deeper role hasn't helped his cause, with the former England international's starting place no longer assured, even in midfield.

Josh King - The Bournemouth striker has had a disappointing season after breaking through at the highest level last season with a bang. King has scored only three this season, with only one coming in the last three months.