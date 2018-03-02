Premier League Release Shortlists for February Player and Manager of the Month Awards

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero are among the six nominees for the Premier League's February Player of the Month award, while Jurgen Klopp is named on the five-strong Manger of the Month shortlist.





Both Salah and Aguero have already scooped Player of the Month prizes this season, winning in November and January respectively, with each star having an impressive February.

Data courtesy of EA SPORTS can reveal that no single player was directly involved in more goals than Salah during the month after four goals and two assists from the Egyptian. His 26 touches of the ball in opposition penalty areas was also a joint league high.

Aguero, meanwhile, was clinical. The Argentine scored four goals from just 10 shots, giving him a success rate of 40%, the highest in February of any player who had 10 or more attempts.

Also nominated for February Player of the Month is Brighton play-maker Pascal Gross, who created 11 chances during the period in question, the joint highest in the league. Chelsea's Eden Hazard was the only player who matched Gross for chances created and is also shortlisted.

Brighton have a second nominee in striker Glenn Murray after he scored three goals for the Seagulls, while Xherdan Shaqiri, responsible for scoring all of Stoke's goals in February is nominated as well.

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele, who passed the ball at a 91% completion rate and whose 129 passes were matched by no one else in the division, completes the six-man shortlist.

Despite having won four straight awards from September to December, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not nominated for Manager of the Month this time around.

Mauricio Pochettino and the aforementioned Klopp, both of whom have collected the accolade in the past, with Brighton boss Chris Hughton and Watford's Javi Gracia.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner, who won the August award earlier this season, is the other candidate in with a chance.

