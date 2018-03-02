Roy Hodgson Focused on Avoiding Relegation Before Signing New Crystal Palace Deal

Roy Hodgson is interested in signing an extension at Crystal Palace, but has insisted his main focus is keeping them in the Premier League.

Hodgson took over at Palace in September following the sacking of Frank de Boer, with the club bottom of the Premier League having lost their opening four games.

The former England manager said, quoted by the Indepedent: "If in a year’s time, we are still where we are today and things are going as they are, the relationship is still good and you still think I’m the right man for the job, let’s talk about it then.

“I don’t need to be tied up for longer periods of time. I didn’t come to Crystal Palace to get long-term contracts. My long-term future financially is secure. I didn’t need that. I came to do the job that needs to be done on a daily basis.

"All the time I want to do that job and Steve thinks I’m the right man, then we will continue. And when the day comes when one of us thinks it is not right, we’ll shake hands and walk away.

"It is very much a day-to-day thing for me. At the age I am, and the career I’ve had, I’m not at Crystal Palace to make moves up the ladder.

“I was fortunate that I was given the job at the top of the ladder — I was asked to be England manager, I was there for four years so it is not a question of ambitions and desire.

“I’m not using Crystal Palace, nor is Ray [Lewington] as a stepping stone. We are just enjoying being there and hoping the job is appreciated by the players we work with every day, by Steve Parish and the fans. We’ve been really pleased by the reception we’ve got from everybody.”

Hodgson's appointment initially led to a dramatic upturn in form, with the team beating Chelsea and ending Manchester City's winning run, however they are now without a win since beating Burnley 1-0 on 13 January and host Manchester United on Monday night.