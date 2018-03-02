Shkodran Mustafi Hits Out at Gary Neville's Comments After Carabao Cup Final

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has hit out at critics of himself and his teammates after their Carabao Cup final defeat.

Mustafi's broadside seemed to be aimed largely at the good ship Gary Neville after the former United man's comments during Arsenal's loss to City in the Carabao Cup final, describing the German as 'pathetic' after his mistake which led to Sergio Aguero's goal.

Speaking to the Evening Standard ahead of Thursday night's repeat fixture against City - which the Gunners also lost 3-0 - Mustafi said: “To be honest when you lose a final, the last thing that you care about is what people say because you know you have been to a final, you lost the game and you are disappointed.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“You don’t even want to hear what people say and I haven’t. I still don’t know what he [Neville] has been talking about. It is something that is outside [the club], fair enough. People like to talk.

“We don’t need people from outside telling us what we are doing wrong and what we are doing right."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Arsenal gave a miserable response to their Carabao Cup final loss when they faced Pep Guardiola's men again at the Emirates, with Leroy Sane running the show to finish with a goal and two assists.

The loss leaves Arsenal ten points adrift of the Premier League's top four and entry into the Champions League, leaving the Europa League as their last realistic route back into Europe's top competition.