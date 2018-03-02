'They Have to Change It': Jamie Carragher Urges Arsenal to Bid Farewell to Arsene Wenger

Ex-Premier League defender and Sky Sport pundit Jamie Carragher has stated that Arsenal must make an immediate decision about Arsene Wenger's future at the club, insisting the Gunners have no choice but to part ways with the Frenchman after nearly 22 years.

Wenger signed a new two-year contract at the end of last season following FA Cup success, but results have been generally poor again in 2017/18, with the Gunners seemingly no longer able to compete with the Premier League's top clubs.

The likes of Manchester City are a step above and the gulf in quality and desire was made explicit after two 3-0 defeats at the hands of Pep Guardiola's side in the space of a few days.

And with Wenger's future clouded once more, Carragher believes Arsenal need a clean break. An announcement has to happen now, though, to at least protect Wenger from several months' worth of ugly heckling.

"This man is a legend in the English game, but they have to change it, it has to be done," Carragher explained during Sky Sports' coverage of Thursday night's game.

"There's no way the end of this season should be about this man being hounded out and going through that in empty stadiums," the ex-Liverpool man added.

"Announce now that you're going to change the manager for the start of next season and I'm sure everyone in this stadium will say give this man a send-off.

"Make the decision now and give this man the send-off he deserves for what he's done over 20 years, not what he's done over the last five, six, 10 years."