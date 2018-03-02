Tottenham Handed Blow Ahead of Juventus Clash as Key Man Is Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has been ruled out of his side's UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg tie against Juventus.

Alderweireld sustained a hamstring injury in training last week - forcing him to sit out Spurs' 6-1 FA Cup replay victory over Rochdale in midweek - with manager Mauricio Pochettino now confirming Wednesday night's European clash with the Old Lady will come too soon for the Belgian.

BREAKING: @SpursOfficial defender @AlderweireldTob has been ruled out of their @ChampionsLeague second leg against @juventusfc at Wembley next week with a hamstring injury. #ssn pic.twitter.com/xqrd5zU1ll — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 2, 2018

The central defender only returned from a previous hamstring problem in last month's FA Cup replay against Newport County having been sidelined for three months, whilst he also missed the first leg in Turin due to lacking match sharpness.

Alderweireld's latest setback comes as a further injury blow in the defensive department for Pochettino's men, with fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen remaining a doubt for the European encounter at Wembley.

Spurs head into the second leg having fought back from 2-0 to earn an invaluable 2-2 draw during the first leg in Turin, leaving this tie finely in the balance.