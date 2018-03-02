Twitter Goes to Town on Mesut Ozil Following Poor Performance in Arsenal's 3-0 Loss to Man City

Having recently signed a club record £350,000 per week contract, Arsenal fans may be forgiven for expecting to see good performances from their German star Mesut Ozil on a fairly consistent basis.

On Thursday night, however, he was largely anonymous in Arsenal's 3-0 home loss to Manchester City, much as he was in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, which saw Arsenal again lose 3-0 to City.

Unsurprisingly, the cruel world of Twitter was not kind to Ozil, with fans of both Arsenal and other clubs not holding back. Here is a selection of some of the best comments.

How is Mesut Ozil the highest-paid player on this pitch? — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) March 1, 2018

Mesut Ozil:



Lets contract run down

Plays like prime Zidane for six weeks

Signs new contract at Arsenal

Goes on holiday pic.twitter.com/PKPSNdeTAK — NOW TV Sport (@NOWTVSport) March 1, 2018

Anyone else noticed a massive dip in Mesut Ozil’s form since he signed his new 300k per week contract ? — Martin Wengrow (@MartinWengrow) March 1, 2018

Mesut Ozil earns 150k more than Eden Hazard every week, just let that sink in... — Mod (@HazardChaos_) March 1, 2018

As much as Arsene is to blame and he is. So many of these player are supposed International names. Ozil, has been appalling since his new deal. Xhaka, Mustafi, Kos, just so poor. Players need to take a long hard look at themselves. Massive clear out needed — Darren (@DarrenArsenal1) March 1, 2018

Ozil is the biggest conman in English football.



Dude dropped a series of 8/10’s for like 2 months, signed a new £350k/wk contract @ Arsenal, then returned to his usual 2/10.



Sharp guy! #YaGunnersYa — Övie (@OvieO) March 1, 2018

Ouch... Best steer clear of social media for a few days Mesut!