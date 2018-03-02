Twitter Goes to Town on Mesut Ozil Following Poor Performance in Arsenal's 3-0 Loss to Man City

By 90Min
March 02, 2018

Having recently signed a club record £350,000 per week contract, Arsenal fans may be forgiven for expecting to see good performances from their German star Mesut Ozil on a fairly consistent basis.

On Thursday night, however, he was largely anonymous in Arsenal's 3-0 home loss to Manchester City, much as he was in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, which saw Arsenal again lose 3-0 to City.

Unsurprisingly, the cruel world of Twitter was not kind to Ozil, with fans of both Arsenal and other clubs not holding back. Here is a selection of some of the best comments.

Ouch... Best steer clear of social media for a few days Mesut!

