Villarreal and Congo striker Cedric Bakambu has completed a £65m move to Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan.

With the CSL's transfer window only closing on the 28th February, clubs in China were afforded an extra month to flex their checkbooks and attempt to lure a new host of players from European clubs to their newly emerging league.

It wasn't until deadline day that former Villarreal man Bakambu made the switch from La Liga to China, joining the likes of Yannick Carrasco and Nico Gaitan who also traded sunny Spain for the far East.

Bakambu penned a four year deal with Beijing Guoan, as he joined the Imperial Guards in time for the start of the new Chinese Super League season which kicks off on Friday, 2nd March.

China's latest marquee signing will be available to feature in his first game for Beijing Guoan as they kick off their season on Sunday away to Shandong Luneng.

Following his move to the Chinese capital, Bakambu has taken the title of the most expensive African footballer of all time, displacing the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who recently signed for Arsenal for £56m, as well as Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita who joined the Reds for a combined fee of upwards of £114m.