Wenger Bizarrely Credits Arsenal's 'Highest Physical Performance This Season' Despite City Drubbing

Arsene Wenger described his Arsenal side's performance against Manchester City as "physically our highest performance of the season" - despite losing 3-0 and being completely outclassed.

The Gunners found themselves three down at half time as goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane rubbed salt into the wounds of the few fans that trekked their way through the snow to the Emirates on Thursday night.

"I feel we produced physically our highest performance of the season."



- Arsene Wenger via @gunnerblog pic.twitter.com/rdddGNrkxI — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) March 1, 2018

As quoted by Football London in his post match press conference, Wenger said: "I felt it was a game of top intensity. We produced physically our highest performance of the season, and Man City as well, by quite far. Physically the two teams gave a lot.

"I knew the first half would be difficult for us because we came out of Sunday’s game with a low confidence level and they came out in a very positive mind. They took advantage of every defensive weakness in the first half.

Tonight is confirmation of the end for Arsene Wenger. So sad, after everything he has done for the club, that it has to end like this. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) March 1, 2018

"We lost against a top quality team, the best in the country. On top of that, the combination of their quality and the fact that they are high in confidence and we are low played a big part in the game. In the second half we came out and dominated well in the first 20 minutes.





"We needed the penalty to go in to gain a bit of momentum, that was the key of the game after that."

When questioned about the current lack of morale in the squad, the Arsenal boss replied: "It’s always dangerous, but you earn it by putting the effort in and by staying together. At the moment it is very difficult. You go up by stairs but come down by the lift. That’s what is confidence.

But that’s where you have to show you have the level to be at Arsenal football club.

However, Wenger believes his squad have enough to stop the rot, adding: "Yes, of course. I’m confident of that. Nothing is permanent in life, apart from judgement - which is always permanent.





"But the reality in life is nothing is permanent. It’s down to you how you respond and what kid of focus you show to change things."